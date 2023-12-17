Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.11. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of XPO from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.