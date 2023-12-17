Fortem Financial Group LLC Invests $126,000 in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UWM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after acquiring an additional 401,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UWM by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after acquiring an additional 90,377 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in UWM by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,909,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 111,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UWM by 46.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 558,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in UWM by 45.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UWM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UWMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of UWM from $6.75 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of UWM from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

UWM Stock Up 3.0 %

UWM stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.79 million, a P/E ratio of 101.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. UWM Holdings Co. has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $7.14.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $677.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.80 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

UWM Company Profile

(Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.