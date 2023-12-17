Fortem Financial Group LLC Invests $236,000 in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after buying an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after buying an additional 341,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 288,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 269,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,435,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,901.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,901.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,500 shares of company stock worth $2,434,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $45.06.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

