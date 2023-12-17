Fortem Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $340,672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,352,000 after purchasing an additional 377,737 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,947 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $106.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.96. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

