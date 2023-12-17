Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.