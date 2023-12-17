Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 7,674 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,915 shares of company stock worth $5,819,695 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $79.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

