Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,555,000 after acquiring an additional 946,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,922,000 after acquiring an additional 244,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,195 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,994,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,846,000 after acquiring an additional 374,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.63. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 91.90%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

