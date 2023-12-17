Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $731,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $173,967,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average of $131.09. The company has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $5,328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,044,797 shares in the company, valued at $139,187,856.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $5,328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,044,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,187,856.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,525.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 761,124 shares of company stock worth $103,022,861. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

