Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $856,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.86.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PH opened at $453.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $281.19 and a 52-week high of $458.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $412.15 and its 200-day moving average is $398.75.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

