Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $934,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Medtronic by 20.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $82.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.85. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

