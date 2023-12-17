Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.