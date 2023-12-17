Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 827 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 177,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,063,000 after buying an additional 163,924 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $488.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $460.42 and a 200 day moving average of $446.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,216,982. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

