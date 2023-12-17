Founders Capital Management Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Founders Capital Management lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $33,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WMT opened at $152.74 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.