Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 132.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,693 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of FOX worth $17,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 261,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 89,109 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 677,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

