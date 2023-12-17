Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Insider Acquires £21,072.24 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts acquired 18,984 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £21,072.24 ($26,452.72).

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FDEV opened at GBX 125.80 ($1.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 207.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 359.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.59 million, a PE ratio of -232.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.10. Frontier Developments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,048 ($13.16).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDEV shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 210 ($2.64) to GBX 170 ($2.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.13) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

About Frontier Developments

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.