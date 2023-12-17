Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 184 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,381,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR opened at $191.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.84 and its 200-day moving average is $184.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.05 and a 52-week high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

