Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 3,238 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,790 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $370.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

