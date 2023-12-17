Fulton Bank N.A. Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3,866.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.50.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDY opened at $425.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.16.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

