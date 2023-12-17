Fulton Bank N.A. Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $156.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.53.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.