Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.7 %

CLH opened at $174.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.35. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.95.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,907 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

