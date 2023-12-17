Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,044 shares of company stock worth $4,682,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $158.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.30. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.