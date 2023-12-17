Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 195 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 513.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,479,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after acquiring an additional 269,922 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $27,815,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,857,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.96.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $205.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.97. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $207.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.26 and a beta of 1.04.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

