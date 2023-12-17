Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 461 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $152.20 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

