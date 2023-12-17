Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 602 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $60,299,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 242.1% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,527,000 after buying an additional 1,840,031 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth $42,896,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 2,059.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,106,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,666,000 after buying an additional 1,055,401 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 927.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,803,000 after buying an additional 899,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.9 %

Valvoline stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 98.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

