Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,908,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

HP stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

