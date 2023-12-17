Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $492,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,027,656.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $492,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,027,656.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,140,303. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

