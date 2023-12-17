Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

