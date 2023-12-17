FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Eldorado Gold Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

EGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $12.67 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $245.26 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 2.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

