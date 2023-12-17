FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Payoneer Global Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Payoneer Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $208.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.91 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.11%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.81. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

In other news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 66,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $360,782.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 769,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,798.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $71,209.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,741,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,630.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arnon Kraft sold 66,688 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $360,782.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 769,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,798.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,388 shares of company stock worth $833,283 over the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 8.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 1,165.4% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 297,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 273,685 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 215.0% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 312,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 213,152 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 14.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

