FY2023 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AMETEK in a report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the technology company will earn $6.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.33. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.22.

Shares of AME stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

