FY2023 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Lifted by Zacks Research

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

View Our Latest Report on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.