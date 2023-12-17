Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Shares Down 12.8%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 2,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 536% from the average daily volume of 413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Gafisa Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.

About Gafisa

Gafisa SA operates as a development and construction company under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company is involved in residential, commercial, and hotel projects. It also provides technical consultancy services, and real estate management and construction services to third parties. Gafisa SA was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

