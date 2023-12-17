Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target Raised to C$1.20 at BMO Capital Markets

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Galiano Gold stock opened at C$0.86 on Wednesday. Galiano Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.62 and a 12 month high of C$0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.82. The company has a market cap of C$193.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.0832477 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

