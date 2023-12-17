Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Galp Energia, SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

