Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CFO Sells $2,050,352.19 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Craig Safian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 7th, Craig Safian sold 4,773 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.05, for a total value of $1,909,438.65.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $444.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.07. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $469.58.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,810 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gartner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,193,000 after purchasing an additional 95,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

