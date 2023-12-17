GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Short Interest Up 15.2% in November

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 750,100 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 651,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at GeneDx

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,752 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $44,728.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $44,728.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,689 shares in the company, valued at $177,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jason Ryan acquired 56,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $72,062.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,062.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,635 shares of company stock worth $64,186 in the last ninety days. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 49.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 25,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 133,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GeneDx by 67.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GeneDx by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.38. GeneDx has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 151.29% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GeneDx will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

