Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4,545.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 41.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,377,000 after acquiring an additional 743,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $79,109,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Generac by 61.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after buying an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,550. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $128.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

