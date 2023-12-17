General Electric (NYSE:GE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $123.25 and last traded at $122.89, with a volume of 1836686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $635,274,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in General Electric by 106,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

