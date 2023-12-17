General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Increased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.64.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $123.23 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $123.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.16. The stock has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

