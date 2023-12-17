Genpact (NYSE:G) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.13.

G stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Genpact has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $48.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Genpact by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Genpact by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

