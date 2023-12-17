GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $42.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GFL. Truist Financial began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GFL Environmental

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $32.82 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.36%.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.