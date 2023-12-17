GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $42.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.82.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GFL. Truist Financial began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $32.82 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.36%.
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
