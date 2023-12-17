GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) & Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Head to Head Comparison

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) and GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zeta Global and GitLab’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $693.54 million 2.64 -$279.24 million ($1.35) -6.33 GitLab $539.03 million 17.89 -$172.31 million ($2.78) -22.42

GitLab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zeta Global. GitLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zeta Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Zeta Global has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GitLab has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zeta Global and GitLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global -29.41% -147.58% -41.49% GitLab -79.11% -19.66% -12.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.8% of Zeta Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of GitLab shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Zeta Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of GitLab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zeta Global and GitLab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 2 4 0 2.67 GitLab 0 8 16 0 2.67

Zeta Global currently has a consensus target price of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 45.03%. GitLab has a consensus target price of $61.80, suggesting a potential downside of 0.87%. Given Zeta Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than GitLab.

Summary

Zeta Global beats GitLab on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. The company helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. It also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. GitLab Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.