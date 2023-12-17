Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Insider Transactions at Westrock Coffee

In related news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,296.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,296.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 17,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $128,387.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,961.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 57,005 shares of company stock worth $498,688 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

Shares of WEST stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $853.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.44. Westrock Coffee has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.76.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $219.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 94.58% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Analysts expect that Westrock Coffee will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WEST

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.