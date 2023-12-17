Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 446 Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 267,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 491.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 99,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $72.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.27. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $83.00.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a net margin of 14.61%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In related news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,320.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

