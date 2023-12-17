Gladius Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 313.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $21.86 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.75%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

