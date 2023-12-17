Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,540 Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLGEA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Village Super Market by 27.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Village Super Market by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Village Super Market by 0.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 175,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Village Super Market by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Village Super Market by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Village Super Market in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.30.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $553.81 million during the quarter.

About Village Super Market

(Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.