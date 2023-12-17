Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 9,226 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

AMRX opened at $5.19 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.82% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $620.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

