Gladius Capital Management LP Has $33,000 Stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cato were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CATO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cato by 1,490.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 445,852 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Cato by 1,639.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 259,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 244,414 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cato by 582.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 210,760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cato by 1,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 169,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cato during the 4th quarter worth $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Cato Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.83 million, a P/E ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 1.02. The Cato Co. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64.

Cato Dividend Announcement

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $158.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -424.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

