Gladius Capital Management LP Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 500.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 712.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,257,000 after acquiring an additional 166,320 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $228,701,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $46,821,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,748,000. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Weston M. Hicks acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,480.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,480,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,171.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,437.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,486.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,493.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,312.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,617.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $27.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $577.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 14.09%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.