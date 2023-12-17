Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New $31,000 Investment in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 63.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 227.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

ANGO stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $298.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 0.65. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Profile

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.